Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,030 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $22,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Analog Devices by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 2,222.2% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Analog Devices by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.61.

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI stock traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $149.82. The company had a trading volume of 60,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,282,781. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.50 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.94 and its 200 day moving average is $158.82. The company has a market cap of $77.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.08, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,657,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $144.16 per share, with a total value of $526,184.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at $14,993,793.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,700 shares of company stock worth $8,827,200. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.