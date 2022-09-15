Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by City State Bank

City State Bank lifted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blossom Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.8% in the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 10.9% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 24.9% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Analog Devices by 2.9% during the first quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,993,793.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,024,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,157 shares in the company, valued at $12,808,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,993,793.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 51,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,200 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $150.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.50 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.88.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.61.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

