American Trust Has $7.43 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

American Trust lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,670 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 38,222 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $7,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 59,036 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,576,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,622,988 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,370,502,000 after buying an additional 634,718 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 13.3% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,501 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 180,042 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $10,907,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,234 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.34. 46,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,140,956. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.62. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $75.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,125,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,168. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Barclays boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.72.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

