American Trust Acquires 10,779 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

American Trust increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 545.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,779 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $395.50. The company had a trading volume of 49,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,729,934. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $405.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $413.60. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

