American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target Raised to $60.00

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of American International Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.29.

American International Group Stock Down 0.3 %

AIG opened at $54.20 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.53. American International Group has a 52 week low of $48.40 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The stock has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.02). American International Group had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American International Group will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.40%.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American International Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American International Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

