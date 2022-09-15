American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 13.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,900 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 873.3% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in American Express during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Express by 823.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AXP traded up $1.96 on Thursday, hitting $158.26. 83,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,399,386. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $134.12 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The company has a market cap of $118.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.24.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Edward Jones raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.53.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

