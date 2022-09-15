American Express (NYSE:AXP) Position Lessened by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,949 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 873.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 823.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:AXP traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $156.15. 174,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,399,386. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.24. The firm has a market cap of $117.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. American Express has a twelve month low of $134.12 and a twelve month high of $199.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.