American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Stake Lifted by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $5,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 769.2% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in American Electric Power by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,178,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,463,000 after acquiring an additional 230,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in American Electric Power by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AEP. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.71.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded down $3.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.18. The company had a trading volume of 205,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,286. The company has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.76 and its 200 day moving average is $98.81. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.22 and a 52 week high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.30%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Stories

