Ambire AdEx Price Up 3.3% Over Last Week (ADX)

Ambire AdEx (ADX) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Ambire AdEx has a market capitalization of $23.06 million and $7.52 million worth of Ambire AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ambire AdEx has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. One Ambire AdEx token can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000816 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ambire AdEx Token Profile

Ambire AdEx launched on July 24th, 2017. Ambire AdEx’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,557,534 tokens. Ambire AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AmbireAdEx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ambire AdEx is www.adex.network. The Reddit community for Ambire AdEx is /r/AdEx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ambire AdEx

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end-user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambire AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambire AdEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ambire AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

