Amalgamated Bank Sells 10,089 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,089 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $47,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada raised Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Danaher Stock Performance

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179 in the last three months. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $284.37. 108,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,792,805. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $278.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.81. The firm has a market cap of $206.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $331.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.78%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

