Amalgamated Bank Purchases 9,143 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,143 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 0.7% of Amalgamated Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $88,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,168,493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868,493 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,766,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,927 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 9.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,219,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,796,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,200 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 47.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,606,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,148,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,429,311,000 after acquiring an additional 421,767 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MA traded down $6.75 on Thursday, reaching $319.10. 56,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,095,725. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $303.65 and a one year high of $399.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.63. The company has a market cap of $308.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MA. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.09.

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

