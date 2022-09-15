Amalgamated Bank Purchases 3,906 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $28,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.92.

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $232.46. 34,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546,651. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.26 and a 52-week high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $238.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.61.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.34%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at $10,515,189.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,755 shares of company stock valued at $16,630,637. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

