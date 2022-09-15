Amalgamated Bank Purchases 12,194 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,013,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,194 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises about 0.5% of Amalgamated Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $62,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 163,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,167,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Offit Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.0% during the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 7,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.68. The stock had a trading volume of 356,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,550,719. The firm has a market cap of $258.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.95 and a 200 day moving average of $62.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.64%.

In other Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $87,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $87,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. HSBC boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.59.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

