Amalgamated Bank Has $36.09 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,396 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $36,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 83.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 743,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,932,000 after acquiring an additional 337,048 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in PayPal by 21.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,771,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $205,283,000 after purchasing an additional 307,481 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in PayPal by 235.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in PayPal by 79.0% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 13.4% during the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PYPL traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.86. 419,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,357,511. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $285.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.80, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.93.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

