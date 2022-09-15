Amalgamated Bank Acquires 5,142 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $21,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,909,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,505,466,000 after buying an additional 1,015,352 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,010,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,725,650,000 after buying an additional 4,919,828 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Crown Castle by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,925,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,862,864,000 after buying an additional 1,261,426 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Crown Castle by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,940,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,311,853,000 after buying an additional 231,430 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,441,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,758,348,000 after buying an additional 337,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE:CCI traded down $4.45 on Thursday, reaching $162.05. 41,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,277,564. The company has a market capitalization of $70.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.70 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.13.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCI. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle to $213.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.33.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 699 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.