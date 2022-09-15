Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) CFO David J. Katzoff Purchases 10,000 Shares

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Rating) CFO David J. Katzoff purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $11,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Alzamend Neuro Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALZN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.14. The company had a trading volume of 650,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,134. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.99. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $3.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alzamend Neuro

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the first quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the first quarter valued at about $2,847,000. Institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Alzamend Neuro

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001 that is in Phase II clinical trial, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and AL002 that completed preclinical stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease.

