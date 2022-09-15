Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Short Interest Down 63.3% in August

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 63.3% from the August 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Alps Alpine Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS APELY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.43. 459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Alps Alpine has a 1-year low of $16.83 and a 1-year high of $22.92.
About Alps Alpine
