Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Price Target Raised to $225.00 at Cowen

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Cowen from $191.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 64.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AMR. B. Riley raised their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $182.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen raised their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $191.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

Shares of AMR stock opened at $136.89 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.51 and its 200-day moving average is $142.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.20. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 52 week low of $42.02 and a 52 week high of $186.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported $30.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $30.89 by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 172.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 82.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David J. Stetson sold 15,000 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.68, for a total transaction of $2,500,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,624,176.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMR. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 344.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

