Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Purchased by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 178,565 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,704 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $17,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Allegion during the first quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Allegion by 85.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Allegion by 75.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Allegion by 113.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Allegion by 17.8% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.
Allegion Trading Down 2.1 %
Allegion stock traded down $2.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.15. The company had a trading volume of 757,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,546. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $92.97 and a 12-month high of $142.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.87.
Allegion Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALLE. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Allegion from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allegion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Allegion from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.22.
Allegion Company Profile
Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.
