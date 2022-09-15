Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

Stock analysts at KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Alight to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Alight to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alight in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Alight Stock Performance

NYSE ALIT traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,310. Alight has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $12.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Alight

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cannae Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Alight by 13.4% in the first quarter. Cannae Holdings Inc. now owns 52,477,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,147,000 after buying an additional 6,199,879 shares in the last quarter. FPR Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alight by 4.7% during the first quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 25,263,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alight by 13.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,604,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828,903 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Alight by 9.6% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,519,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alight by 10.0% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 12,984,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,192,000 after buying an additional 1,185,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

