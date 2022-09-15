Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

Stock analysts at KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Alight to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Alight to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alight in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.
Alight Stock Performance
NYSE ALIT traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,310. Alight has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $12.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Alight
Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alight (ALIT)
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
- 2 Reasons Netflix Might Have Just Bottomed Out
- Has 3M Reached the Point of Being so Bad It’s Good?
Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.