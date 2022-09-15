Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Holdings Boosted by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,038 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for 8.4% of Centric Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $22,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Farmer Steven Patrick acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth about $232,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth about $251,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 66.2% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

BABA traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.81. The stock had a trading volume of 510,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,335,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.73, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.20. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $182.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $30.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.53.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

