Alexis Practical Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:LEXI) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Alexis Practical Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:LEXI – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.28 and last traded at $23.28. 6,533 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 6,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.13.
Alexis Practical Tactical ETF Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.03.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alexis Practical Tactical ETF (LEXI)
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
- 2 Reasons Netflix Might Have Just Bottomed Out
- Murphy USA Outperforming Other Mid-caps, But Is It A Buy Now?
- Has 3M Reached the Point of Being so Bad It’s Good?
- Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Alexis Practical Tactical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexis Practical Tactical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.