Alexis Practical Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:LEXI) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Alexis Practical Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:LEXI – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.28 and last traded at $23.28. 6,533 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 6,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.13.

Alexis Practical Tactical ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.03.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alexis Practical Tactical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexis Practical Tactical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.