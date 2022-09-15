Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRS opened at $23.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alerus Financial has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $38.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.76 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.35.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $52.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.90 million. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alerus Financial will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 71.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Alerus Financial by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Alerus Financial by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Alerus Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Alerus Financial by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. 37.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

