Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) CEO Sells $16,770.00 in Stock

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total transaction of $16,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,105.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Akoustis Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AKTS opened at $3.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.43. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $10.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional Trading of Akoustis Technologies

About Akoustis Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 446,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 36,864 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,096,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after acquiring an additional 89,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

