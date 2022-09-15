Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) CEO Sells $16,770.00 in Stock

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total transaction of $16,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,105.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Akoustis Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of AKTS opened at $3.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.43. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $10.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.66.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.
About Akoustis Technologies
Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.
