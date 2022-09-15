Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AEM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.22.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE AEM opened at $43.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.82. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of $38.02 and a one year high of $67.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.74.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Agnico Eagle Mines

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 58.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,726,131 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,269,257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644,320 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.2% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 17,466,650 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,454,000 after buying an additional 1,894,887 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 96.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,067,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $922,721,000 after buying an additional 7,399,467 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,602,893 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $576,710,000 after buying an additional 935,298 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 85.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,416,166 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $638,389,000 after buying an additional 4,789,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

