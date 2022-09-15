Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Insider Benjamin T. Dake Sells 7,520 Shares

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 7,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $130,321.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Benjamin T. Dake also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aerovate Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, September 8th, Benjamin T. Dake sold 3,120 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $56,784.00.

On Tuesday, September 6th, Benjamin T. Dake sold 9,166 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $169,845.98.

On Tuesday, August 16th, Benjamin T. Dake sold 21,000 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $483,000.00.

On Thursday, August 11th, Benjamin T. Dake sold 1,347 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $32,233.71.

On Monday, August 8th, Benjamin T. Dake sold 6,943 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $170,936.66.

Aerovate Therapeutics Trading Up 8.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVTE traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,407. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.87. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $27.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aerovate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AVTE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts predict that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. BTIG Research cut shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aerovate Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the period.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.