Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AERI) recently:

9/13/2022 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/29/2022 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $15.25 price target on the stock, up previously from $14.00.

8/25/2022 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/24/2022 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

8/24/2022 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/23/2022 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $15.25 price target on the stock, down previously from $30.00.

8/23/2022 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

8/23/2022 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/15/2022 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to $14.00.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:AERI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.23. 1,433,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,130. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.72. The company has a market cap of $751.75 million, a PE ratio of -14.23 and a beta of -0.06. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $16.07.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $33.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AERI. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 174.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

