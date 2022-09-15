Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AERI) recently:
- 9/13/2022 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 8/29/2022 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $15.25 price target on the stock, up previously from $14.00.
- 8/25/2022 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 8/24/2022 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 8/24/2022 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 8/23/2022 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $15.25 price target on the stock, down previously from $30.00.
- 8/23/2022 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/23/2022 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 8/15/2022 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to $14.00.
- 8/9/2022 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to $14.00.
Aerie Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ:AERI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.23. 1,433,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,130. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.72. The company has a market cap of $751.75 million, a PE ratio of -14.23 and a beta of -0.06. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $16.07.
Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $33.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aerie Pharmaceuticals
Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI)
- Is Lyft Going To Make It As Acquisition Rumors Swirl?
- Four Cheap Stocks With Interesting Insider Activity
- It’s Time To Embrace Another 25% Decline In The S&P 500
- Can Health Drink Maker Celsius Outrun Its Monster Rival?
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.