Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 292,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 1,952,768 shares.The stock last traded at $4.66 and had previously closed at $4.61.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aegon from €5.80 ($5.92) to €5.90 ($6.02) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €4.70 ($4.80) price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.70 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Aegon from €5.40 ($5.51) to €5.30 ($5.41) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.09.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.82.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.096 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.5%. This is an increase from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Aegon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Aegon in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aegon in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Aegon during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Aegon by 44.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

