Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.75-$13.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.00 billion-$11.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.34 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AAP shares. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $246.00 to $215.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $217.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $235.56.

Shares of AAP traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $167.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,047,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,388. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $164.00 and a fifty-two week high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.61%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,611,000 after purchasing an additional 261,715 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,801,000 after purchasing an additional 114,789 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 10.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,018,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,850,000 after buying an additional 99,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 473,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,924,000 after purchasing an additional 9,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 403,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,504,000 after acquiring an additional 18,453 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

