Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $316.46

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $316.46 and last traded at $316.99, with a volume of 275166 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $371.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.73.

Adobe Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $400.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $410.76. The firm has a market cap of $152.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insider Activity at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.07. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,563 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $57,922,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in Adobe by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC raised its position in Adobe by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 606,103 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $276,157,000 after purchasing an additional 126,810 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

