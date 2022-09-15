Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Downgraded by Mizuho

Mizuho downgraded shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $440.00 price target on the software company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $480.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Adobe from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $488.15.

Shares of ADBE opened at $371.52 on Monday. Adobe has a 52 week low of $338.00 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $400.49 and a 200-day moving average of $410.76.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Adobe in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 123.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

