Adirondack Trust Co. Takes $37,000 Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 925 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 70,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 5.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PHM shares. Bank of America cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PulteGroup to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on PulteGroup to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PulteGroup from $51.00 to $49.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.21.

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of PHM traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.81. 87,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $58.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.72 and a 200-day moving average of $43.10.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.67%.

About PulteGroup

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.