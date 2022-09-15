Adirondack Trust Co. Sells 2,659 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Adirondack Trust Co. decreased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,659 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $98.89. 116,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,064,689. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.39. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.86 and a 52 week high of $116.29.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

