Adirondack Trust Co. Has $883,000 Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,436 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA increased its stake in Stryker by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 23,031 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 0.3% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 305,234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $60,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in Stryker by 5.2% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 48,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Stryker by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 56,941 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,327,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Stryker by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 15,107 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SYK traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $226.38. The company had a trading volume of 48,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,393. The firm has a market cap of $85.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $280.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $210.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.29.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

