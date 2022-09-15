Adirondack Trust Co. Has $57,000 Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 4,500.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Mendel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 9.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 20.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 161,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,723,000 after purchasing an additional 27,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $361.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $283.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.00.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PH traded down $3.90 on Thursday, hitting $266.87. 12,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,857. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $276.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.06. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $230.44 and a one year high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.78%.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total transaction of $955,271.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

