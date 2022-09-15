Adirondack Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 925 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 344.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,331,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,781. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FedEx Trading Down 0.7 %

FDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $314.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays set a $320.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on FedEx from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on FedEx from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.35.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $203.57. 57,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552,327. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.52. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $192.82 and a 12 month high of $266.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 23.01 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.17%.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

