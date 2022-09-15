Adirondack Trust Co. Acquires 279 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,168 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $1,094,330,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Target by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,535,000 after buying an additional 1,666,948 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Target by 73.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,902,355 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $414,599,000 after buying an additional 808,485 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 1,140.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 701,790 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $148,934,000 after buying an additional 645,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,148,499 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $497,249,000 after acquiring an additional 617,060 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TGT shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Target from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.67.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Target stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $165.13. The stock had a trading volume of 165,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,099,407. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $76.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.37. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

