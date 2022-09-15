Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (NYSEARCA:JSTC) Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (NYSEARCA:JSTC – Get Rating) were down 3.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.61 and last traded at $14.65. Approximately 9,839 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 17,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.18.

Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF by 456.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF in the second quarter valued at about $267,000.

