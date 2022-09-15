Adalta Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDW. Flat Footed LLC acquired a new position in Tidewater during the fourth quarter worth about $7,930,000. Moerus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tidewater by 15.6% in the first quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,673,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,113,000 after buying an additional 360,433 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tidewater by 18.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 963,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,939,000 after buying an additional 153,115 shares during the last quarter. Valueworks LLC raised its position in shares of Tidewater by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 472,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after buying an additional 139,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tidewater by 12.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,075,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,388,000 after buying an additional 121,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.76. Tidewater Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $28.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.40.

In other Tidewater news, Director Robert Robotti acquired 560,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,998.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,669,271 shares in the company, valued at $47,646,487.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Tidewater in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

