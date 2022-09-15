Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Short Interest Update

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 64.0% from the August 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Acerinox Stock Performance

ANIOY traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $4.25. The company had a trading volume of 249 shares, compared to its average volume of 885. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.18. Acerinox has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $7.31.

Get Acerinox alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANIOY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Acerinox from €13.30 ($13.57) to €13.50 ($13.78) in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

About Acerinox

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and Europe. The company offers flat products, including coil cold rollings, hot rolled and black coils, teardrop steel or coils, and hot and cold rolled sheets, as well as roughing materials, discs, billets, and plates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acerinox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerinox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.