AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ACIU. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of AC Immune from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of AC Immune in a report on Friday, June 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIU opened at $2.76 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.72. AC Immune has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $8.14. The company has a quick ratio of 13.28, a current ratio of 13.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AC Immune ( NASDAQ:ACIU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). On average, equities analysts expect that AC Immune will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in AC Immune by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 474,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its holdings in AC Immune by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 348,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 29,451 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AC Immune by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 292,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in AC Immune in the 1st quarter worth $404,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in AC Immune in the 4th quarter worth $362,000. Institutional investors own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

