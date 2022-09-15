Aavegotchi One Day Trading Volume Reaches $6.75 Million (GHST)

Aavegotchi (GHST) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Over the last week, Aavegotchi has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Aavegotchi coin can currently be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00006072 BTC on major exchanges. Aavegotchi has a market cap of $54.21 million and approximately $6.75 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aavegotchi Coin Profile

Aavegotchi’s genesis date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 46,860,476 coins and its circulating supply is 45,096,312 coins. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aavegotchi’s official website is www.aavegotchi.com. Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi.

Aavegotchi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community.Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families.Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting.Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value.”

