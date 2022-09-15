A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.31

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.31 and last traded at $10.42, with a volume of 217376 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30,800.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28,830.00.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Trading Down 3.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a PE ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S ( OTCMKTS:AMKBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $21.65 billion during the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 35.37% and a return on equity of 59.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.