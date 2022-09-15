9,350 Shares in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Bought by Enterprise Bank & Trust Co

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 9.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,062,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,549,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,889 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 38.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,426,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $472,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,499 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1,269.3% in the first quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,195,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,274 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,574,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $692,609,000 after acquiring an additional 784,566 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 5,625,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,388,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the period. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.13. 2,754,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,957,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.43. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.56 and a 12-month high of $85.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.08.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 36.26%.

DD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

