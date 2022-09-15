8,000 Shares in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Bought by Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Smart Portfolios LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 26.7% during the first quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 13,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 76.0% during the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the period. ESG Planning acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth $1,037,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 50.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 76,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,089,000 after acquiring an additional 25,640 shares during the period. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,020,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,498,121. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.53. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $125.86.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.