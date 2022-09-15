800 Shares in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Bought by Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 43.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Yum! Brands
In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,366.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Yum! Brands Stock Performance
NYSE YUM traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $114.88. 47,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,548,270. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.37 and a 1-year high of $139.85. The company has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.01.
Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, September 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.69%.
About Yum! Brands
YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yum! Brands (YUM)
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
- 2 Reasons Netflix Might Have Just Bottomed Out
- Has 3M Reached the Point of Being so Bad It’s Good?
Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.