800 Shares in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Bought by Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 43.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,366.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on YUM shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.93.

NYSE YUM traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $114.88. 47,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,548,270. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.37 and a 1-year high of $139.85. The company has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, September 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.69%.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

