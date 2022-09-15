625,000 Shares in GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRMU) Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRMU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 625,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,313,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $7,070,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,288,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $724,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in GSR II Meteora Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $189,000.

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Price Performance

GSRMU opened at $10.08 on Thursday. GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $10.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.07.

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Profile

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the software, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, mobility, and transportation sectors, as well as companies that help to address environmental, social, and governance related issues.

