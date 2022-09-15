5,115 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Bought by Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 30.5% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,953,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,742 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 23.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,837,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627,359 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,587,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,367 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,183,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,981 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at about $173,967,000. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABNB. Argus began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.15.

Airbnb Trading Down 0.9 %

ABNB traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $125.67. The stock had a trading volume of 168,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,666,460. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $212.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.03 and a beta of 1.14.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.98, for a total transaction of $106,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $633,321.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.98, for a total value of $106,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,321.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,969 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,996,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,768,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 595,669 shares of company stock worth $65,856,145 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.