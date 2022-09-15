4,326 Shares in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Acquired by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 52.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4,956.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 159.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1,172.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $47.28. The company had a trading volume of 39,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,879. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.98. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $37.44 and a twelve month high of $50.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $792,244.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,067,712.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 7,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $356,541.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,143.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $792,244.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,067,712.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,120 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACGL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Arch Capital Group from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.38.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.