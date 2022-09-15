3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. lessened its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,201 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 18,107 shares during the period. 3M comprises about 1.1% of Vise Technologies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 125.0% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $118.07. The company had a trading volume of 16,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,847,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.46. 3M has a 12 month low of $115.98 and a 12 month high of $186.30. The firm has a market cap of $67.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.99.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that 3M will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $472,756.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,106.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $472,756.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,106.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $327,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,949.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMM. Barclays cut their price objective on 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.43.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.